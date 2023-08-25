All 10 bodies and the two flight recorders of Wagner boss Prigozhin’s jet recovered at crash site

Ten bodies and the two flight recorders have been recovered from the crash site of an Embraer Legacy 600 jet near Moscow, where Wagner private military group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead. Investigators are conducting molecular-genetic tests. The flight recorders have been seized by investigators and a detailed examination of the scene is underway.

The crash has led to speculation about the cause, including the possibility of a bomb or missile. Claims of Kremlin involvement in Prigozhin’s death were denied by President Putin’s spokesperson.

Prigozhin had led an abortive revolt in June and was on the crashed Embraer Legacy 600 jet with other passengers and crew members. Theories about the crash range from an explosion onboard to anti-aircraft fire, but no confirmed cause has been announced yet. Kremlin sources mention Prigozhin’s personal pilot, who was not on board, as the prime suspect, who might have planted a bomb on the plane before take-off.