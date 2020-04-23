New Alitalia to launch in June with 90 aircraft, more than expected

Stefano Patuanelli, Italian Minister of Economic Development said that the new Alitalia will launch in early June, with 90 aircraft out of 113.

The Italian flag carrier bankrupt since 2017 will be relaunched, said Stefano Patuanelli.

The potential fleet will include “more than 90 aircraft“, out of the current 113. “Zero redundancies is really difficult to achieve. The transition from the old to the new airline must protect as many jobs as possible.”

First, there will be a limited number of aircraft due to the low demand around the world. During a few months, up to 40-50 aircraft will be used, sources said to Corriere della Sera, with 30% of the fleet composed with wide-body aircraft for long-haul flights.

The airline will be state-owned but the situation will be constantly evaluated.

It is not yet clear whether Alitalia will remain in the SkyTeam alliance or restart within the Star Alliance.

Experts say that it would be too soon to use 90 aircraft, a too heavy investment to be profitable.

“Financial stability is in doubt until the demand will grow back to normal, which could take a few years to happen”, says an analyst to Corriere della Sera.

Alitalia should restart by focusing operations in Milan Linate and Rome Fiumicino and grow with the demand increasing, another analyst says.