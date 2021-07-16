Green light from the EU for the launch of Alitalia’s successor ITA

The Italian government has reached an agreement with the European Commission on the launch of the new airline Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), which will replace the former loss-making state-owned Alitalia.

The new company will be operational from October 15, the Italian Treasury said in a statement. Italy’s governing coalition last year set up a plan under which ITA was supposed to start operating in early April.

The Commission and the Italian government had lengthy talks over the fate of Alitalia and its successor, delaying the launch by several months. This allowed competing carriers such as Ryanair and Wizz Air to snap up domestic routes in Italy.

ITA will start flying with 52 aeroplanes, among which 7 long-haul, and employ 2,750 to 2,950 staff. It will get 85% of Alitalia’s slots at Milan Linate and 43% of its slots at Rome Fiumicino. The numbers could be rising to 105 planes, among which 23 long-haul, and 5,550 to 5,700 staff in 2025.