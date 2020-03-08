[Coronavirus] Alitalia reorganises services to Milan and Venice after Italian decree quarantining Lombardy and other regions

Following today’s Decree of the Italian President of the Council of Ministers, which includes new measures for the containment of Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Alitalia informs that it has implemented a plan to reorganise flights to and from Milan (Linate and Malpensa) and Venice airports. The plan comes on the heels of the reductions already undertaken by the airline in recent days as a consequence of the drop in the number of passengers due to the increased number of restrictions and travellers’ lower propensity to circulation.

During the period indicated by the Decree, therefore until April 3, Alitalia will operate the following changes at flights. The airline will operate from tomorrow 9 March only national services from Milan Linate airport, reducing the number of flights on the domestic routes, while services on international routes will be guaranteed via Rome Fiumicino airport.

As from 9 March, the Italian airline will suspend any national and international service to and from Milan Malpensa airport. The last Alitalia service for Milan Malpensa airport will be flight AZ 605 from New York which will land in Malpensa at 10:40 tomorrow morning.

Furthermore, Alitalia will continue to operate flights between Venice and Rome with a reduction in the number of services.

Alitalia is offering to travellers affected by the reorganisation of flights change fee waiver for rebooking their travel, as described on the alitalia.com website.