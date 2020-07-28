Alitalia will operate more flights to foreign destinations in September and October when the medium and long-haul international sector will grow by 7% in September and 29% in October, compared to August.

The Alitalia flight schedule will see in September the resume of direct services from Rome to Buenos Aires and to Japan, Israel and Algeria which were postponed from mid-August to early September, following the extension of the restrictions to travels to those Countries. Alitalia will also resume domestic services from Rome Fiumicino to Verona. From Milan, in September Alitalia will resume Milan Linate-Frankfurt services, as well as flights from Milan Malpensa to New York, another service rescheduled from mid-August to the beginning of the following month. In September, Alitalia will also increase the number of frequencies on several international and domestic routes.

In October, Alitalia plans to resume flights from Milan Linate to Düsseldorf and Paris Orly, as well as further increasing the number of frequencies on national and international routes served from Rome and Milan.

The Airline will operate in October almost 1,630 services per week to 45 airports, including 19 domestic, thus increasing its activity at 46% of what was planned for this month before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In detail, from the beginning of September Alitalia will activate air services from Rome Fiumicino to Buenos Aires (4 weekly flights which will be increased to 6 in October), Tokyo Haneda, Algiers (6 flights per week for each airport), Tel Aviv (4 weekly services) and, on the domestic network, the Airline will resume services from Rome to Verona (4 daily flights).

The airline will also increase from 1 September the number of frequencies from Rome to Geneva, Brussels, Nice, Tunis (from 14 to 20 flights per week for each airport), Zurich (from 10 to 14 weekly services) and Cairo (from 6 to 10 weekly flights). Other increases of frequencies are expected in September on domestic routes, such as Rome Fiumicino-Milan Linate, which will grow from 10 to 22 flights per day (14 on weekends), and from Rome Fiumicino to Genoa, Bari and Reggio Calabria, which will double from 2 to 4 daily services on each airport.

Beginning from 1 October, Alitalia will increase the number of flights from Rome to Tel Aviv (from 4 to 10 weekly services), Amsterdam (from 14 to 24 weekly flights), Tirana (from 14 to 20 weekly services) and Geneva (from 20 to 28 flights per week). Other increases in number of air services are expected on domestic routes from Rome to Naples and Florence (from 2 to 4 daily services for both airports). In October Alitalia will operate overall 1,100 weekly flights between its hub in Rome Fiumicino airport and 42 domestic and international destinations.

From Milan Linate airport, beginning in September, Alitalia will resume international flights to Frankfurt (14 weekly services) and will increase number of services on the routes from Milan Linate to London Heathrow, Paris Charles De Gaulle (from 2 to 4 flights per day on both airports) and Brussels (from 12 to 24 weekly services). In September the Airline will also restart flights between Milan Malpensa and New York (6 services per week).

Beginning in October, Alitalia plans to resume international services to Düsseldorf (24 flights per week) and Paris Orly (14 weekly services). The Airline has also planned an increase of frequencies from 1 October from Milan Linate airport to Amsterdam and Frankfurt (from 14 to 24 weekly flights on both airports). On the domestic network, Alitalia will increase services from Linate airport to Bari and Naples (from 4 to 6 flights per day on both airports). In October, Alitalia will operate around 670 weekly flights between Milan and 19 destinations.

All changes to the Alitalia operations in September and October airports will be processed in the sales systems and notified to passengers within the next week.

In compliance with the current laws, all Alitalia aircraft are sanitised with high-powered sanitizing products every day and, thanks to HEPA filters and vertical circulation, the air onboard is not only renewed every three minutes, but it is also 99.7% pure, just like in a sterile medical room. All passengers are also required to complete a self-certification form before boarding, which certifies that they have not had close contact with people diagnosed with Covid-19. In addition, passengers must bring protective masks to be worn from their arrival at the airport and during the flight, taking into account that they have to bring an adequate number of protective masks according to the duration of the flight, since it is necessary to replace the mask with a new one every 4 hours.