Alitalia to operate 1,600 flights per week in August, 24% more than in July

Alitalia will increase the number of flights in August, when the Airline will operate a total of over 1,600 flights per week, 24% more than in July and more than double compared to those operated in June.

Alitalia aircraft will fly on 75 routes (24 more than July) and 52 airports (16 more than in the previous month), of which 20 in Italy and 32 abroad. Seats offered in August will return to exceed one million per month, with a growth by 29% compared to July. Despite the significant growth of operations compared to the previous two months, Alitalia will increase its activity in August at around 45% of what was planned before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Alitalia flight schedule will see in August, on the long-haul sector, the beginning of the Rome-Tokyo Haneda route (from 17 August), the resume of the Milan Malpensa-New York service (from 15 August) and the increase of flights between Rome and New York. On the medium-haul international network, Alitalia will increase the number of destinations served in Spain, France and North Africa and will resume services to and from the Middle East, as well as increasing the number of flights to airports already served abroad; in addition, the Airline will launch many seasonal services to the Balearic Islands and to the Greek Islands (both from Rome and Milan). For the domestic sector, Alitalia will increase air services between Northern and Southern Italy.

Furthermore, beginning on 24 July Alitalia will resume operations to and from Milan Linate airport where the Airline will operate, in a first stage, only the PSO routes to and from Sardinia. Starting from 1 August, the Airline will operate to and from Milan Linate airport the other domestic and international routes operated until 31 July to and from Milan Malpensa, in compliance with the limit at the number of hourly movements on the city airport of Milan, that was decided by Authorities in order to reduce the number of departing passengers and ensure social distancing inside the airport.

In detail, in August Alitalia will connect its hub in Rome Fiumicino airport to 51 domestic and international destinations with approximately 1,050 weekly flights. In addition to the services already operated, from the beginning of August the Airline will start flights from Rome Fiumicino to Malaga, Algiers, Cairo (6 flights per week for each airport) Marseille and Tel Aviv (10 flights per week for both airports), as well as new seasonal summer flights to Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca, Corfu, Kefalonia, Heraklion (Crete), Rhodes, Mykonos (4 flights per week with each of these airports) and Zakynthos (2 weekly flights). From 17 August, Alitalia will inaugurate new service from Rome to Tokyo Haneda (6 flights per week).

Alitalia will also increase from 1 August the number of air services from Rome Fiumicino airport to New York (from 8 to 14 flights per week), Athens (from 2 to 4 daily flights), Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Geneva, Munich, Tunis (from 10 to 14 flights per week for each airport), Malta, Nice and Tirana (from 6 to 14 flights per week for each airport). Frequencies of flights will also be increased on domestic routes from Rome to Brindisi (from 2 to 4 daily flights) and Pantelleria (from 4 to 6 flights per week). With the reopening of Milan Linate airport, in August Alitalia will resume services from Rome to both Milan Linate (with 10 flights per day) and Malpensa (4 flights per day) airports.

Alitalia will serve a total of 24 destinations from Milan Linate and Malpensa airports with approximately 710 weekly flights.

From Milan Linate airport, beginning on 24 July Alitalia will operate flights to Cagliari (16 per day), Olbia (10 per day), Alghero (6 per day).

Beginning from 1 August, Alitalia will operate to and from Milan Linate airport the domestic and international medium-haul flights operated until 31 July to and from Milan Malpensa airport, such as the routes to Bari, Brindisi, Catania, Lamezia Terme, Lampedusa, Naples, Palermo, Pantelleria, Reggio Calabria, Rome Fiumicino and, abroad, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Paris. Alitalia will also increase frequencies of many domestic services from Milan Linate to Catania (from 8 to 12 daily flights), Lamezia Terme and Brindisi (from 4 to 6 daily services for both airports), Naples (from 2 to 4 flights per day) and Lampedusa (from 2 to 4 weekly flights, summer seasonal service).

Furthermore, from the beginning of August, the Airline will activate new summer seasonal services from Milan Linate to Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca, Corfu, Heraklion (Crete) and Rhodes (4 flights per week with each of these airports).

At Milan Malpensa airport, from 1 August Alitalia will continue to operate air services with Rome Fiumicino (4 flights per day) and, from 15 August the Airline will resume direct flights to New York (6 flights per week).

Changes to the Alitalia operations in Milan Malpensa and Linate airports from 1 August will be processed in the sales systems and notified to passengers in the early days of the next week.

In compliance with the current laws, all Alitalia aircraft are sanitised with high-powered sanitizing products every day and, thanks to HEPA filters and vertical circulation, the air onboard is not only renewed every three minutes, but it is also 99.7% pure, just like in a sterile medical room. All passengers are also required to complete a self-certification form before boarding, which certifies that they have not had close contact with people diagnosed with Covid-19. In addition, passengers must wear a protective mask from their arrival at the airport and during the flight. The protective mask must be replaced with a new one every 4 hours, in case of longer flights.