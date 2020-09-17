Alitalia to launch COVID-tested flights between Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate

Alitalia announced on Wednesday it would operate flights reserved for passengers who have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

In a pilot project, Alitalia is scheduled to operate two daily “Covid-tested” flights from Rome Fiumicino to Milan Linate Airport. Those flights will depart Rome at 13:30 and 17:30. In a later phase, such flights could be rolled out more widely, even internationally, the airline said.

Passengers can either take a nasal swab test on the day of departure at a health centre located at Fiumicino Airport or present negative test results from that same PCR test carried out in the past 72 hours to the airport’s health authorities.

The PCR tests take 30 minutes to produce a result, Alitalia said.

Passengers who test positive will not be allowed to board and will have to follow quarantine procedures.

Source: AFP