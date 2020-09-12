Alitalia said to pull out of Milan Malpensa airport after 70 years

Italy’s flagship airline Alitalia will no longer fly from Milan Malpensa airport from 1 October, according to Italian news agency ANSA. It would be the first time since the inauguration of the airport in 1948 that the carrier would not operate flights from Malpensa, adds ANSA.

The only Malpensa flights still operated by the airline (to Rome Fiumicino) will be terminated after 30 September and will not even be rerouted to the other Milan airport in Linate. The news has yet to be confirmed officially by the company, according to Italian newspaper Il Giornale.

On 9 March, coinciding with Italy’s coronavirus lockdown, Alitalia suspended all national and international flights from Malpensa, before reopening in a limited capacity in April. However, Alitalia did never reinstate the Malpensa long-haul flights to New York and Tokyo.

Source: Wanted in Milan