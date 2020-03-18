Alitalia repatriates thousands of Italian citizens

Alitalia continues to ease return home for thousands of compatriots stranded abroad. Since Sunday 15 March, Alitalia has operated special flights with the Maldives, Warsaw, Sofia and Kiev in collaboration with the Crisis Unit of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, allowing hundreds of Italian citizens to return to their places of residence. In addition, over 200 passengers disembarked from a cruise returned to Italy on Monday with an Alitalia flight from Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe).

Alitalia has planned further special flights to and from those countries where normal scheduled flights are no longer possible, due to the restrictions imposed on air traffic with Italy. A flight to repatriate compatriots from Morocco will take off on Thursday 19 March, two services from Tunisia and Romania will depart on Friday 20 March and a flight from Algeria on Saturday 21 March. Passengers who need to travel on these special flights can purchase tickets on alitalia.com website or, where required by the country’s regulations, they can contact the Italian embassies and local consulates.

At the same time, in line with the mission of ensuring an essential public service, Alitalia will operate three daily services on the London Heathrow-Rome route until 3 April in order to allow many Italian citizens still remaining in the United Kingdom, to come back to Italy.

Alitalia is also working with the Crisis Unit of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on new requests for special flights.