Alitalia extends daily cargo flights to/from China until 11 May

Alitalia extends for another week, until 11 May, the daily cargo services to and from Shanghai in order to import millions of protective face masks and other medical equipment necessary to help Italian hospitals to manage the Covid-19 emergency.

The airline transported about 40 million of protective face masks and other medical material such as respirators, safety gloves, protective glasses and lab coats with 17 cargo services operated so far to and from China (Shanghai and Guangzhou). Besides the extension of the daily operations to and from Shanghai, Alitalia will operate another cargo service to and from Shenzhen on 2 May.

Alitalia also continues to organize special flights, in coordination with the Crisis Unit of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in order to repatriate hundreds of Italian citizens still stranded in those countries where is no longer possible to operate normal scheduled services, due to the restrictions imposed on international air traffic.

Today, 1 May, a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft from Argentina and two Airbus 330-200 from Dublin and Warsaw will land in Rome Fiumicino airport. Other special flights to Rome will leave from Tunis on 3 May, from Dubai on 7 May and from Mombasa on 9 May.

All the repatriation flights are operated with the aircraft capacity more than halved, in order to comply with the provisions of the Italian law on social distancing onboard aircraft.