12 domestic carriers invited by Sardinia Government to tender for routes abandoned by Alitalia

The Regional Government of Sardinia has sent invitations to the 12 carriers operating in the national sector to participate in the tender for the award of the service in the agreement of air connections from the 3 airports of Sardinia (Alghero, Olbia, Cagliari) to Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate, in a public service obligation known in the country as “continuità territoriale” (territorial continuity).

The invited airlines are Air Malta, Blue Air, Blue Panorama, Danish Air Transport (DAT), easyJet, ITA, Neos Air, Ryanair, Volotea, Vueling and Wizz Air.

The six routes are currently serviced by Alitalia, which will cease its operations on October 14, leaving the subsidised services without an operator.

Offers must be received by Wednesday 29 September at 13:00; the call, in accordance with the emergency procedure, provides for the assignment of the service for 7 months, pending the preparation of the new two-year call.

Tenders will be technically and economically evaluated route by route, and the assignments will be specific to each route.

Cagliari, 22 September 2021