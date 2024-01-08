Two iPhones survive 5,000-metre fall from beleaguered Alaska Air’s Boeing 737-9 and remain intact – Door plug retrieved as well

In the context of Boeing’s tarnished reputation due to the 737 MAX incidents, an unusual story involving Apple has surfaced. During an emergency on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 flight, two iPhones were sucked out from the cabin through a dislodged emergency exit hatch and were later found intact after a 16,000-foot (4,850-metre) fall.

A user shared the discovery on social media, showcasing the iPhones still functional in aeroplane mode with NTSB confirming the incident and the remarkable state of the found devices.

Incidentally, U.S. officials have recovered the door plug that blew off the Alaska Airlines jet triggering a partial grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX 9 and sending shares in the planemaker tumbling on Monday.