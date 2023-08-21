Tropical cyclone influence: Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 suffers damage in harrowing Santa Ana Airport hard landing

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
67

On 20 August, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 (registered N516AS) operated domestic flight AS1288 between Seattle, and Santa Ana, United States. During landing, however, the aircraft got substantially damaged.

Suffering from tropical cyclone Hilary, the aircraft slammed onto runway 20R and stopped in a taxiway.

Passengers inside the cabin filmed the incident (see below).

There are no reports of injured passengers or crew members, passengers disembarked the aircraft under supervision of emergency responders.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.