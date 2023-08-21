Tropical cyclone influence: Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 suffers damage in harrowing Santa Ana Airport hard landing

On 20 August, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 (registered N516AS) operated domestic flight AS1288 between Seattle, and Santa Ana, United States. During landing, however, the aircraft got substantially damaged.

Suffering from tropical cyclone Hilary, the aircraft slammed onto runway 20R and stopped in a taxiway.

Passengers inside the cabin filmed the incident (see below).

There are no reports of injured passengers or crew members, passengers disembarked the aircraft under supervision of emergency responders.

