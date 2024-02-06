NTSB reveals 4 bolts were missing in Alaska Air Boeing 737 Max 9 door plug – Boeing acknowledges responsibility

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reveal that four bolts crucial for securing the door plug in the Boeing 737 Max 9 were missing during the January 5 blowout incident on Alaska Airlines flight AS1282.

Boeing acknowledges responsibility for the incident, prompting the implementation of new actions to enhance the manufacturing process for the 737 Max 9.

The missing bolts, discovered to be absent before the flight, may contribute to a potential delay in Boeing’s deliveries as it faces increased scrutiny and strives to prevent similar incidents in the future.