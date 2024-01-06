Many reactions after loss of a window and fuselage panel on an Alaska Boeing 737 MAX 9: Boeing to cooperate, FAA orders grounding, intervention of lawyers,…

After the incident in which an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 lost an emergency exit door shortly after takeoff, there were several reactions from companies and bodies involved in aviation safety.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

FAA Statement on Temporary Grounding of Certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 Aircraft

The FAA will order the temporary grounding of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft operated by U.S. airlines or in U.S. territory.

“The FAA is requiring immediate inspections of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes before they can return to flight,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said. “Safety will continue to drive our decision-making as we assist the NTSB’s investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.”

The Emergency Airworthiness Directive (EAD) that will be issued shortly will require operators to inspect aircraft before further flight that do not meet the inspection cycles specified in the EAD. The required inspections will take around four to eight hours per aircraft.

The EAD will affect approximately 171 airplanes worldwide.

Boeing

Boeing Statement on 737 MAX 9 Inspections

Boeing today issued the following statement:

“Safety is our top priority and we deeply regret the impact this event has had on our customers and their passengers. We agree with and fully support the FAA’s decision to require immediate inspections of 737-9 airplanes with the same configuration as the affected airplane. In addition, a Boeing technical team is supporting the NTSB’s investigation into last night’s event. We will remain in close contact with our regulator and customers.”

Clifford Law

The law firm that helped the families of the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 crash issued a long statement summarised hereunder:

“An Alaska Airlines Boeing MAX9 jet experienced a terrifying incident where a window and part of the fuselage blew out after takeoff, leading to an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon. Despite minor injuries among passengers and crew, the plane safely landed. This event has sparked concerns among aviation attorneys about the hasty certification of Boeing’s MAX series, particularly after the tragic crashes in 2019. Questions are raised regarding safety prioritization over profits, suggesting that issues on the MAX jets might not have been adequately addressed before their return to service. The incident, involving a recently manufactured plane, has reignited investigations by safety authorities, prompting closer scrutiny into Boeing’s practices and priorities for ensuring safe air travel.”