Alaska Airlines cuts ties with Russian airlines over Russo-Ukrainian war

Alaska Airlines has suspended its partnership with Russian S7 Airlines, also a oneworld member: “We are deeply concerned by the humanitarian crisis taking place in Ukraine. Starting today, March 1, our guests will not be able to earn miles on S7. Our ongoing work to enable redemptions on S7 will also stop,” the American airline wrote in a statement.

“Alaska Airlines has also suspended its limited interline relationships with S7 and Aeroflot, the largest carrier in Russia. Interlining allows passengers on one airline to be ticketed on a competing airline for various issues, such as bad weather.”