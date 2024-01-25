Copa Airlines and U.S. carriers resume Boeing 737 MAX 9 operations after FAA authorisation

Copa Airlines has received authorisation for its 21 grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft to undergo required inspections following the FAA’s Airworthiness Directive. Copa Airlines aims to complete the inspection process within the next 24 hours, gradually reinstating flights from January 25th to a full schedule by January 28th. Passengers with affected itineraries can make changes at no additional charge.

Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines plans to resume scheduled commercial service on Friday, gradually bringing planes back into operation. United Airlines has received final FAA approval to return its 79-strong fleet of Boeing 737 Max 9 planes to service.