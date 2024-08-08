Boeing faces intense scrutiny over 737-9 MAX door plug incident

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are intensifying their oversight of Boeing following a serious incident involving a Boeing 737 MAX 9. On January 5, 2024, a left mid-exit door plug blew out during Alaska Airlines flight AK1282 shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon. The incident, which led to an emergency landing, has prompted a comprehensive investigation into Boeing’s manufacturing practices and quality control processes.

Following the incident, the FAA immediately grounded 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft and halted production expansion of the model. A thorough six-week audit conducted by the FAA revealed multiple non-compliance issues in Boeing’s manufacturing processes, parts handling, and storage, leading to further scrutiny. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker has directed Boeing to submit a comprehensive action plan to address these systemic issues, emphasising that safety must be the company’s guiding principle.

As part of the investigation, the NTSB held a two-day hearing in early August 2024, revealing new details about the chaotic moments on board flight AK1282. Documents and testimonies highlighted severe communication breakdowns between the cockpit and cabin crew during the incident. Flight attendants, unable to communicate effectively with the pilots due to noise and confusion, initially feared that passengers had been sucked out of the aircraft. Fortunately, the plane landed safely, and no one was seriously injured.

During the NTSB hearing, Boeing acknowledged the need for design changes to the door plug and committed to retrofitting planes currently in service within a year. However, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy cautioned Boeing against focusing on public relations, urging the company to prioritise transparency and safety improvements.

The FAA and NTSB continue to closely monitor Boeing’s progress, with ongoing investigations and enhanced oversight to ensure the safety of future flights.