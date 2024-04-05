Boeing compensates Alaska Airlines with $160 million for mid-air door plug blowout

Boeing has compensated Alaska Airlines with $160 million for losses incurred due to a mid-air door plug blowout incident in January. The incident forced an emergency landing of an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon, after a door plug detached, causing a gaping hole in the aircraft.

Regulators temporarily grounded nearly 200 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft following the incident, resulting in thousands of flight cancellations.

Boeing’s reduced production to address manufacturing and safety concerns has led to delivery delays, potentially affecting fares, as warned by budget carrier Ryanair. Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced his resignation amidst safety concerns, describing the Alaska Airlines blowout as a “watershed moment.”

The incident prompted investigations from multiple agencies, including the US Federal Aviation Administration, the Department of Justice, and the National Transportation Safety Board. Passengers affected by the incident have initiated legal action against Boeing, with the FBI investigating the matter as a possible crime.