Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 heads back to Seattle after unusual vibrations, metal paneling detaches upon landing

On 22 August, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900 (registered N293AK) operated domestic flight AS558 between Seattle and San Diego, United States. Just after take-off from Seattle, pilots noted an “unusual vibration” on the left hand side of the aircraft. They quickly turned around for a landing back at Seattle.

Part of the cowling, the metal paneling covering the engine, detached from the plane upon landing, according to a statement from Alaska Airlines. A passenger was able to film the incident (see Tweet at the bottom of the article).

The aircraft carried 176 passengers and 6 crew members but nobody got injured. Passengers were rescheduled on a later flight towards San Diego.

N293AK has been put out of service so the airline’s safety team can investigate the cause of the engine vibrations.

Lmao, no one gonna talk about this or is Twitter's algorithm giving me the runaround? Alaska Airlines 588 had some sort of uh…loss of cowling on its number 1 engine, landed safely in SEA Glad to see everyone's ok! pic.twitter.com/WXuwNf3w3K — aspin the askal (@asminnow) August 23, 2022