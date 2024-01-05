Alaska Airlines takes delivery of first longer-range Boeing 737 MAX 8

Alaska Airlines has received its initial longer-range Boeing 737-8 aircraft as part of its strategic fleet expansion plan, aiming for consistent growth and enhanced services. The airline, proud of having the youngest fleet among U.S. carriers, is set to integrate 15-25 new Boeing aircraft annually from 2024 to 2027, having firm orders for 80 more 737 MAX planes and options for another 105.

Nat Pieper, Alaska Airlines’ senior vice president, highlighted the potential of these new 737 models in extending nonstop routes and maximising revenue. The adjustment of existing orders with Boeing to include the 737-10 and 737-8 aims to optimise profitability and customer satisfaction by deploying the right aircraft for various markets.

The airline plans to introduce a new nonstop Anchorage-New York JFK seasonal route using the 737-8, marking its longest flight route at 3,386 miles. Alaska Airlines is scheduled to receive seven more 737-8s in 2024, with four joining the fleet by March, catering to high-performance and medium-sized markets.

Horizon Air, Alaska’s regional carrier, is also expanding its fleet with nine new Embraer E175s in the next three years, reaching a total of 50 by the end of 2026.

There are plans for overhauling the cabins of the ageing 737-800s to offer a consistent guest experience, with investments totalling $130 million to upgrade the interiors. The enhancements will include a new seat configuration, featuring improved First Class seats with additional amenities, reflecting a commitment to provide a superior in-flight experience to passengers. Modifications are expected to conclude by 2026, with some aircraft receiving interim improvements in early 2024.

Alaska’s aircraft orders