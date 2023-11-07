Alaska Airlines strengthens partnership with Condor Airlines through codeshare agreement

Alaska Airlines is strengthening its partnership with Condor Airlines through a bilateral codeshare agreement, allowing both airlines to sell each other’s flights. Condor has already begun marketing and selling over 70 Alaska routes across the U.S., while Alaska started marketing and selling Condor’s flights from 12 U.S. gateway cities to Frankfurt, Germany. This partnership offers a more seamless travel experience for passengers, enabling them to book connecting flights with one reservation and enjoy smoother ticketing, check-in, boarding, and baggage handling.

Condor Airlines has introduced the Airbus A330neo to its fleet, known for its quiet cabin. The aircraft operates between the U.S. and Germany, featuring business, premium economy, and economy classes. Condor has also launched a new business class product with lie-flat seats, a gourmet menu, and premium beverage service. Premium economy class offers extra legroom and additional amenities. Condor is expanding its U.S. services with new nonstop flights from Miami and San Antonio to Frankfurt starting in May 2024.

Alaska Airlines, a member of the oneworld Alliance, allows guests to earn and redeem miles worldwide through its Mileage Plan programme. Elite status on Alaska matches tier status in oneworld, offering a range of benefits to members. This expanded partnership provides more international travel options and connections for passengers.