Alaska Airlines set to finalise $1.9 billion acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines with DOT approval

Alaska Airlines is poised to finalise its $1.9 billion acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines after receiving approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

The deal, expected to close in the coming days, was greenlit after both airlines agreed to maintain key routes in Hawaii, protect frequent flyer rewards, and ensure competitive access at Honolulu airport.

Alaska Airlines also committed to compensating customers with travel credits or miles for disruptions caused by the airline. These concessions followed discussions with DOT and align with Alaska’s original plans when the acquisition was announced in December.

The merger aims to increase competition and expand consumer choices.