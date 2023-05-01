Alaska Airlines and ZeroAvia developing world’s largest zero-emission aircraft

Alaska Airlines has partnered with ZeroAvia to retrofit a Bombardier Q400 turboprop aircraft with a hydrogen-electric propulsion system, in a move to advance zero-emissions flight technology.

The 76-seat Q400, previously retired by Alaska Airlines’ regional carrier Horizon Air, has been painted with a special livery to reflect the new partnership.

ZeroAvia unveiled its multi-megawatt modular electric motor system, HyperCore, which paves the way for hydrogen-electric engines for Dash 8 and similar airframes. Aligning ZeroAvia’s powertrain with the Dash 8-400 airframe will create a commercially viable zero-emission aircraft with fuel cell engine technology around five times more powerful than what has been demonstrated to date.