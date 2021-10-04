Moscow Domodedovo Airport welcomed first flight of Egyptian airline AlMasria Universal Airlines

Moscow Domodedovo Airport welcomed the first flight of AlMasria Universal Airlines, which has arrived from sunny Sharm el-Sheikh.

The carrier operates two weekly flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh on Wednesdays and Sundays, Fridays and Saturdays, respectively. Arrival at Domodedovo airport at 09:20, departure at 10:20 *.

Currently, the Egyptian destination is one of the most popular among the passengers of the air harbour. During the first month after the resumption of flights to the resorts of Egypt, the passenger traffic exceeded 20,000 people.

AlMasria Universal Airlines is a private Egyptian airline. The carrier operates regular and charter flights to 14 destinations, has 13 years of experience in the field of passenger service.

*arrival and departure are indicated in Moscow time.