Akasa Air (India) orders 150 extra Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Boeing and Akasa Air proudly announced today the addition of 150 more fuel-efficient jets to the Indian carrier’s growing fleet. This follows a substantial order for Boeing’s 737 MAX, consisting of 737-10 airplanes and additional 737-8-200 jets. The deal was unveiled at the prestigious Wings India 2024 airshow, marking a significant milestone for Akasa Air, India’s all-737 operator.

Since its operational debut in 2022, Akasa Air has swiftly captured a notable 4% share of India’s domestic market, connecting 18 destinations with a current fleet of 22 737 MAX jets. The latest order, totaling 150 aircraft, elevates Akasa Air’s commitment to Boeing to an impressive 226 jets.

Vinay Dube, Akasa Air’s Founder and CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the historic order, stating: “We are excited to announce this historic order for 150 new Boeing airplanes, increasing our total orders from Boeing to 226 jets. In addition to supporting our rapid domestic expansion, the efficiency and economics of these new airplanes position Akasa to launch international routes in the coming months.” Dube emphasized the focus on sustainability, acknowledging the lower carbon emissions of the 737 MAX family as a crucial factor in maintaining environmentally conscious operations.

The 737 MAX family, known for its efficiency, will play a pivotal role in Akasa Air’s strategic plans for both domestic and international expansion. With the goal of reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by an impressive 20% compared to older-generation airplanes, the 737-10 and 737-8-200 variants will enhance Akasa Air’s operational capabilities on new and existing routes.

Vinay Dube reinforced Akasa Air’s commitment to sustainability, stating: “sustainability is at the core of our business, and we strive for more opportunities to reduce our impact on the environment.” Boeing’s Chief Operating Officer, Stephanie Pope, underscored the strength of the partnership with Akasa Air, emphasizing the 737 MAX family’s efficiency and versatility in supporting the airline’s expansion plans to meet the surging demand for air travel in the region.

As Akasa Air sets its sights on expanding its network in India and South Asia, the Boeing 2023 Commercial Market outlook projects a delivery of 2,705 new commercial airplanes for the region over the next two decades, with nearly 90% of them being single-aisle jets.