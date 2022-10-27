Akasa Air Boeing 737 MAX 9 suffers radome damage after bird strike

On 27 October, an Akasa Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated domestic flight QP1333 between Ahmedabad and Delhi when – during climb – the aircraft was hit by a bird. During a post-flight inspection, the radome was found damaged. Subsequently, the aircraft was grounded for repair.

