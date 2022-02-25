Airspace is closed over Ukraine, Moldova and parts of Russia and Belarus

The operation of airports in a number of cities in southern Russia, close to Ukraine, will be restricted until 2 March. Ukraine has also restricted access to its airspace, a decision motivated by “potential dangers”. Moldova has also closed its airspace and Belarus part of its own.

“Due to the worsening situation in Ukraine, flights to a number of airports in southern Russia have been temporarily restricted. These restrictions will remain in place. until 2 March 2 at 03:45“, said Thursday Elena Mikheeva, deputy head of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency ( FATA), to the Russia-24 TV channel.

“The airspace will be closed from 12:00. Flights will be diverted to other airports,” Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Telegram instant messaging, justifying the decision by “the situation in the region.”

The Belarusian Ministry of Defence announced the closure of its airspace over the Ukrainian border, in the south of the country, in order to “guarantee the security of the use of airspace” of the country.