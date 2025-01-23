Airports prepare for severe disruption as Storm Éowyn approaches

Storm Éowyn, forecasted to bring winds up to 160 km/h and widespread travel disruptions, is prompting airlines and airports to prepare for significant impacts.

Flight Disruptions Anticipated Airports across the UK and Ireland, including Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Belfast City, warn of possible delays and cancellations.

Leeds Bradford and Manchester airports expect potential flight diversions, particularly from northern regions and Dublin. Passenger Guidance Travellers are urged to check flight statuses before heading to airports.

Passengers should allow extra travel time due to possible infrastructure issues caused by high winds and debris. Airport and Travel Agency Responses AGS Airports (Aberdeen, Glasgow, Southampton) and other hubs are closely monitoring conditions and coordinating with airlines.

Travel agencies such as Hays Travel and The Travel Village have activated emergency response teams to assist customers with rebooking and travel disruptions.

With weather warnings in effect through Saturday, aviation stakeholders are prioritising safety while mitigating travel disruptions for passengers.