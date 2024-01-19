Airlink Embraer ERJ-135 aquaplanes off runway in Pemba, Mozambique

On 18 January, an Airlink Embraer ERJ-135 (registered ZS-SJX) operated flight 4Z204 from Johannesburg, South Africa to Pemba, Mozambique. After landing at Pemba Airport, during wet runway conditions, the aircraft exited the runway.

In a statement, Airlink wrote: “The Embraer 135 Regional Jet, registration ZS-SJX, operating as flight 4Z 204 from Johannesburg, had 32 passengers and three crew onboard. Everyone onboard disembarked from the aircraft through the main front entrance. At this time, there have been no reported injuries. Airlink and airport personnel at Pemba are taking care of the passengers and crew.

Airlink has notified the relevant Mozambique and South African authorities. The airport operator has closed the runway, but as soon as it re-opens, we will dispatch a back-up aircraft to Pemba and a recovery team who will assist with retrieving the aircraft, which had aquaplaned off the runway.”

Airlink Embraer ERJ-135 (ZS-SJX, built 2001) overran the end of the landing runway at Pemba Airport(FQPB), Mozambique(length: 1800 m). None of the 32 passengers and 3 crew of flight #4Z204 from Johannesburg were injured. At the time of the landing, the runway was wet. The same… pic.twitter.com/4koKCqtMvN — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) January 18, 2024