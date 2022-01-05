Birdstrike causes a propeller to break off and penetrate the fuselage of a South African Airlink Jetstream JS-41

On 3 January, a (South African) Airlink Jetstream JS-41 (registered ZS-NRJ) performed a domestic charter flight between Johannesburg and Venetia Mine airport, South Africa. During approach, the aircraft suffered a large birdstrike on its right hand propeller. One of the blades broke off and penetrated the fuselage.

After the impact, the Jetstream JS-41 continued for a safe landing. “None of the passengers or crew were injured although the aircraft sustained substantial damage,” the airline wrote in a statement.

“In compliance with aviation protocols and regulations, the occurrence was reported to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) which will conduct an investigation.

The aircraft remains at Venetia airfield pending the SACAA’s inspection and a full damage assessment.”

Following images appeared on social media, looking at the damage inside the aircraft, the passengers on board escaped the worst: