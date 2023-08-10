Airlines serving Hawaii add flights after brush fires that killed at least 36 persons on Maui

Several airlines serving Maui are implementing flexible cancellation policies and adding flights to aid in the evacuation of travellers affected by brush fires and to transport emergency supplies.

Hawaiian Airlines is extending its operations with additional late-night flights from Kahului to Honolulu to accommodate incoming travellers. The airline is offering reduced $19 main cabin fares and flexible travel options for urgent needs.

Southwest and Alaska Airlines are operating full schedules and offering flexible options for affected customers.

United Airlines cancelled inbound flights to Kahului to transport passengers back to the mainland.

Delta is also operating a full schedule and adding flights to accommodate affected customers.