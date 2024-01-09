PLAY Airlines sees 1.5 million passengers and celebrates impressive on-time performance

PLAY Airlines (Iceland) is said to soar to new heights in 2023, achieving remarkable milestones and overcoming challenges with resilience. The CEO, Birgir Jonsson, expressed pride in the airline’s accomplishments, highlighting the impressive growth in passenger numbers, on-time performance, and ancillary revenue.

In December 2023 alone, PLAY carried 114,265 passengers, showcasing a 53% increase from the same month in 2022 when 74,620 passengers were served. Despite facing disruptions due to air traffic controller strikes in Iceland, PLAY maintained a load factor of 76.2% in December.

Of all passengers in December 2023, 24.5% were flying from Iceland, 28% were flying to Iceland, and 47.6% were transfer passengers, emphasising the airline’s strategic role in connecting travellers.

Despite the challenges faced, PLAY achieved an exemplary on-time performance of 83% for the entire year of 2023. Adjusted for the impact of the air traffic controller strikes, the on-time performance would have been approximately 86%.

The ancillary revenue per passenger witnessed a boost, registering a 29% increase in December 2023 compared to the same month in 2022.

For the entire year of 2023, PLAY carried a total of 1.5 million passengers, achieving a commendable load factor of 83.4%. The breakdown of passengers for the year reveals that 26.7% were flying from Iceland, 32.3% were flying to Iceland, and 41% were passengers transferring through the airport.

Birgir Jonsson acknowledged the challenges faced in December, including seismic activity affecting demand for Iceland and air traffic controller strikes. However, he expressed optimism for the future, citing a robust pickup in demand and promising sales for the spring and summer of 2024.

In his statement, Jonsson thanked passengers for choosing PLAY in 2023 and applauded the airline’s dedicated team for their hard work. He expressed confidence that PLAY will continue to reach greater heights in the coming year, emphasising the airline’s commitment to safe, efficient, and enjoyable flight experiences.

As PLAY Airlines looks forward to the future, the strong performance in 2023 positions the airline as a key player in the aviation industry, ready to navigate challenges and provide exceptional service to its passengers.