AirlineRatings.com announced its Top Twenty Safest Airlines 2023 

AirlineRatings.com, the world’s only airline safety and product rating website, has announced its Top Twenty Safest Airlines 2023 from the 385 different airlines it monitors.

The Top 20 are:

Qantas, Air New Zealand, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, Emirates, Alaska Airlines, EVA Air, Virgin Australia/Atlantic, Cathay Pacific Airways, Hawaiian Airlines, SAS, United Airlines, Lufthansa/Swiss Group, Finnair, British Airways, KLM, American Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.

In selecting Qantas as the world’s safest airline for 2023, AirlineRatings.com editors noted that over its 100-year operational history the world’s oldest continuously operating airline has amassed an amazing record of firsts in operations and safety and is now accepted as the industry’s most experienced airline.

According to Mr Thomas, in making their determinations the editors analyse: crashes over 5 years, serious incidents over two years, audits from aviation’s governing bodies and lead associations; fleet age, expert analysis of pilot training, and COVID protocols.

Source: AirlineRatings.com