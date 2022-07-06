Surinam Airways cancels several flights to/from Amsterdam

Surinam Airways has cancelled its Paramaribo-Amsterdam-Paramaribo flights (PY993/4) on 1, 2, 3 ànd 6 July “for operational reasons“, to the dismay of scores of booked passengers who were left stranded. Only a few of them could be rebooked on other airlines.

On 29 June, their last day of operation, the flights PY994/PY993 were operated by an Airhub Airlines A340-300 registered 9H-AHUB (MSN 835, formerly registered OO-ABA by Air Belgium and still in Air Belgium livery). Airhub has been operating for Surinam Airways since 12 June, but now operates for other airlines after the cancellation of its flights for Surinam Airways. Previously, Wamos Air flew the route, and earlier Air Belgium.

Surinam Airways has been in financial difficulties for years and has no longer any aeroplanes. The airline thus relies on wet-leased aircraft to operate its flagship route between Paramaribo and Amsterdam.