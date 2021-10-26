Maltese Airhub Airlines to start wide-body operations with Airbus A340

Airhub Airlines Malta AOC, Airhub Aviation group company, is set to begin wide-body operations after its first Airbus A340-300 successfully registered to the Maltese aircraft register. “It marks a significant milestone in Airhub Airlines fleet expansion,” the operator wrote in a press release, adding that the aircraft will be entering commercial service under tail number (9H-ZMK).

The 296 seats Airbus A340-300, manufactured in 2005, was converted to zero-lopa by Aviatic MRO at Siauliai International Airport (SQQ). It is ready to start cargo flight operations at the beginning of November.

“The inducted wide-body aircraft will primarily be used for transporting cargo on long-haul routes including destinations in Asia, Middle East and Europe. This addition will enable us to meet the industry needs for cargo operations and provide services that are in high demand worldwide,” comments Haris Coloman, Airhub Airlines Malta General manager.

9H-ZMK is the first out of Airbus A340 type aircraft added to the Maltese AOC fleet – Airhub Airlines already operates 3 Airbus A320 type aircraft: 9H-HUB (MSN 4328), 9H-EMU(MSN 1087) and 9H-GTS(MSN 4384). The second A340 aircraft is undergoing registration procedures and will be introduced under tail number 9H-HOP next month. The company is planning to add up to 6 wide-body aircraft by the end of the year.

Airhub Aviation group, headquartered in Malta, brings together five companies specializing in different areas of aviation. United by the same passion for the industry, Airhub Aviation team members are acknowledged experts in ACMI, charter passenger and cargo operations, aircraft management, aviation training, recruitment services and MRO.