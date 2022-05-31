Maltese ACMI carrier Airhub Airlines partners with Corendon Airlines

Airhub Airlines, a Maltese carrier specializing in ACMI, charter, and cargo operations, announced a new partnership with Corendon Airlines, a Turkish leisure airline transporting tourists between Europe and holiday destinations across the and holiday destinations across the Mediterranean.

The announcement of the long-term partnership between the two companies comes after the signing of an eighteen-month ACMI agreement, in which Airhub Airlines will be wet-leasing its widebody Airbus A330-300, providing additional capacity throughout Corendon Airlines’ network. The partnership will improve connectivity between popular holiday destinations across Turkey during the summer season. Starting from the 28th of May 2022, Airhub Airlines will operate flights connecting Antalya with a network of major European cities, as well as plans for intercontinental long-haul operations to be scheduled during the winter season.

“I am pleased to announce our new collaboration with Corendon Airlines, which will support our new partners as they broaden their range of connections between Turkey and Europe, alongside other worldwide destinations. Our partnership is of particular significance in anticipation of the ramp-up in passenger travel during the upcoming post-pandemic recovery period. The long-term agreement with Corendon Airlines comes as a result of our team‘s diligent efforts in providing the highest quality of service to our clients. We look forward to welcoming Corendon Airlines’ guests onboard” remarked Haris Coloman, CEO and Accountable Manager at Airhub Airlines.

Corendon Airlines Commercial Director Mine Aslan added “With this aircraft, we will be taking the first steps of Comfort Class, which is our service concept in wider and much more comfortable seats, contrary to what is known and general practices, to our customers on our existing dense European routes.

Although short rotations are planned for the current summer season, we believe that serving our passengers with this aircraft on our long-haul flights planned for the short season will take us to the next level in our services together with our partner. We wish everyone a good season.”