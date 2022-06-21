Airhub Aviation operates the youngest Malta-registered widebody, an Airbus A330neo

Airhub Aviation proudly introduces the newest addition to its wide-body fleet, the Airbus A330-900neo bearing the Maltese registration 9H-SZN. In addition to being the youngest aircraft in Airhub Aviation’s lineup, the three-year-old Airbus is also considered the youngest Maltese registered wide-body aircraft in operation. The A330 neo has performed its first commercial flight with the Maltese operator on the 17th of June 2022, bound for Marseille, France. With further flights following from Dakar to John F. Kennedy International Airport in the United States.

The commercial deployment of a top-of-the-line A330-900neo demonstrates the confidence Airhub Aviation holds amongst its lessors and corporate clients. The company is actively engaged in the managing of high-value assets, leading to the significant enhancement of the service quality it offers globally.

“We are greatly honoured to be welcoming this Airbus A330-900neo into our fleet. Operating a modern aircraft of this calibre reflects Airhub Aviation’s dedication to providing exceptional high-quality services to our clients worldwide,” comments Husam Kharoufah, Vice President – Commercial at Airhub Aviation.

Airhub Airlines is a non-scheduled passenger, cargo, ACMI and aircraft management platform, operating a fleet of narrow and wide-body aircraft, holding a Maltese AOC. Airhub Airlines is a part of Airhub Aviation, a group of aviation companies with its headquarters in Malta and commercial office in Dubai. Airhub Aviation offers a range of modern Airbus family aircraft, aviation training, and aircraft management services for lessors and asset management entities with in-house MRO capabilities.