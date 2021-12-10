Airhub Aviation adds second Airbus A340-300, eyes fleet expansion

Airhub Aviation has announced the inception of its second A340-300 (MSN 938) into its fleet, bearing the Maltese registration 9H-HOP. The aircraft has been converted from passenger to a Zero LOPA configuration (Aircraft interiors removed) – it will be deployed on long-haul routes to carry cargo between Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

“The induction of a second A340 in Zero LOPA Configuration will offer our clients additional capacity to accommodate the cargo demand, which is showing no sign of slowing. Furthermore, Airhub Aviation is in the last stages of getting the FAA exemption to carry cargo in our cabin from/to the USA – one of the largest cargo markets in the world. That will enable our customers to meet their needs and explore new opportunities,” commented Husam Kharoufah, Vice President – Commercial at Airhub Aviation.

He added, “We are continuously looking to expand our fleet, as we expect to have 3 additional A340s in Zero LOPA configuration, 2 Airbus A330, and 6 Boeing 737-800, by summer 2022. The configuration of A330 will depend on the market dynamics.”

The conversion of both Airhub Airlines A340 units was completed by Aviatic MRO at its facilities in Siauliai International Airport (SQQ), in Lithuania.

“We are delighted to continue our successful partnership with Airhub Aviation and convert their second Airbus A340 unit after converting the first A340 unit, which demonstrates the trust granted to our team. The converted aircraft has a maximum volume capacity of 250 m³ subjected to its density and max cargo weight of 56 tonnes,” commented Romas Zakys, Chief Technical Officer at Aviatic MRO.

The current fleet of Airhub Airlines consists of 3 A320s (9H-HUB, 9H-EMU, 9H-GTS) aircraft in 180Y passenger configuration and 2 A340s (9H-ZMK and 9H-HOP) in Zero LOPA configuration.

Airhub Aviation is an aviation group of companies headquartered in Malta and the Commercial office in Dubai, offering aviation services across ACMI, passenger and cargo charters, aircraft management, aviation training, recruitment services and MRO.