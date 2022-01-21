Airhub Airlines is granted FAA approvals and operated maiden US flight

Airhub Airlines has operated its first commercial flight to the United States on its Airbus A340 aircraft bearing the Maltese registration 9H-ZMK. The aircraft departed Kansai International airport (KIX) in Japan on 17 January 2022, making a stopover in Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) before arriving at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) on 18 January 2022, with further cross-continental flights to Vilnius international airport (VNO) in Lithuania, and Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN) in Vietnam.

The airline’s debut into the US market comes shortly after their attainment of the FAA approval to operate in the United States. “The series of long-haul flights undertaken by our airline demonstrates our outstanding capabilities to meet the requirements for operating to the United States, as we expand our operations to meet the ever-increasing demand in the US market. Airhub Airlines has made strides since the induction of our first widebody A340 aircraft in 2021, and we intend to continue in this trajectory with many more passenger and cargo flights to the United States planned throughout 2022,” commented Husam Kharoufah, Vice President – Commercial at Airhub Aviation.

Airhub Aviation is an aviation group of companies headquartered in Malta and the Commercial office in Dubai, offering aviation services across ACMI, passenger and cargo charters, aircraft management, aviation training, recruitment services and MRO.

