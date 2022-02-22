Airhub Airlines expands aircraft portfolio with an Airbus A330

Airhub Airlines has inducted one A330-343 into the fleet, bearing the Maltese registration 9H-AHQ (MSN 1754). The addition of a new aircraft type will strengthen the competitive position of Airhub Airlines in the ACMI and Charter market, complementing its product and services.

Powered by two Rolls-Royce Trent 772B-60 engines, the five-year-old aircraft is the youngest in the Airhub Airlines fleet, having performed its maiden flight in December 2016. According to the Ch-Aviation Aircraft database, the subject aircraft is considered one of the top three youngest widebody aircraft bearing a Maltese registration. The young age of the aircraft will offer Airhub Airlines and its customers better fuel efficiency gains and enhanced technical reliability.

The A330 will be in ZERO LOPA configuration, supplementing the cargo fleet of Airhub Airlines. The aircraft bear a maximum volume of 256 m3 and a payload of 50 tons, respectively.

The maiden flight under the Airhub Aviation livery is scheduled for the next week. The 9H-AHQ will be deployed on all international markets worldwide, including the USA, India, Vietnam, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Haris Coloman, Accountable Manager at Airhub Airlines, commented, “The addition of a new aircraft type is another milestone, demonstrating our focus on enhancing products and services to meet customers’ requirements. Our strong relationship and collaboration with different stakeholders, including lessors and asset owners, support our vision to continue expanding in the market”.

Haris Coloman added, “The successful fleet growth would not have been feasible without the support received from Transport Malta – Civil Aviation Directorate (TM-CAD). The vast experience, continuous support, and flexibility of TM-CAD members ensure that we are on the right track of our expansion plans”.