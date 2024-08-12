AirExplore to lease four aircraft to Air Peace for Winter 2024-2025

AirExplore has signed an agreement with Nigeria’s Air Peace to lease four Boeing 737-800 aircraft from November 2024 to March 2025.

The aircraft will operate under a damp-lease arrangement, with AirExplore providing the planes, pilots, maintenance, and insurance, while Air Peace supplies the cabin crew for domestic flights within Nigeria.

This partnership aims to enhance Air Peace’s capacity during the busy winter season. The agreement, signed during a visit to Lagos, marks a continuation of the collaboration between the two airlines, further strengthening AirExplore’s presence in the African aviation market.