AirExplore secures approval for U.S. operations, expanding global reach

AirExplore, Slovakia’s leading airline, has received approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation to begin commercial operations in U.S. airspace under a conditional Foreign Air Carrier Permit (FACP). This permit allows the airline to conduct scheduled and charter flights for passengers, cargo, and mail to and within the United States using FAA-certified wet-leased aircraft.

The approval marks a significant milestone in AirExplore’s global expansion, following its acquisition by Avia Solutions Group. Additional privileges are pending, which will further enhance the airline’s operations in both Slovakia and the U.S. The airline continues to grow its fleet, including the recent addition of four 737NG aircraft in Nigeria and three new cargo planes.