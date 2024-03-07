Aircraft from bankrupt African Airline disappears from Brussels Airport tarmac After 7 Years

Copyright Bram Botterman

After years of being parked on the tarmac of Brussels Airport in Steenokkerzeel, the green-and-white aircraft belonging to the former Equatorial Congo Airlines (ECAir) is finally set to disappear. The airport confirmed to news agency Belga that the aircraft (registered HB-JJE) will be dismantled in the coming weeks.

The aircraft in question, a Boeing 757, once belonged to ECAir, the national airline of the Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville). Since the airline’s bankruptcy at the end of 2016, the aircraft has been stranded at Brussels Airport, occupying space near the Mechelsesteenweg in Steenokkerzeel. It has been a familiar sight for aviation enthusiasts visiting the nearby spotters’ platform.

For a long time, the aircraft was under seizure, preventing Brussels Airport Company, the airport operator, from taking any action. However, eventually, the operator gained ownership of the aircraft. “It has now been sold to the dismantling company Eco-FLY,” said Nathalie Pierard from Brussels Airport. The dismantling process began on Monday and is expected to last until the end of March.

A small portion of one wing will remain at the airport after dismantling. “We intend to use it strategically for conducting tests during winter periods to assess the effects of specific weather conditions, such as extreme cold and snow, on an aircraft,” added the spokesperson.

While the green-and-white aircraft’s departure marks the end of an era, it’s worth noting that another ECAir aircraft, which was stored in a hangar at Brussels Airport, has already been removed some time ago.