Aircraft carrying Brazilian band Tierry suffers inflight opening of cargo door

On Monday, 12 June, a NHR Taxi Aereo Embraer EMB-110 Bandeirante (registration unknown) experienced an inflight opening of the aft cargo door. On board the charter flight was Brazilian music combo Tierry. Due to the incident, the pilots decided to return to the airport of departure, São Luís, Maranhão, Brazil where the aircraft safely landed. Nobody got injured during the mishap, some scary faces however, looking at the video that appeared on social media:

Another visual of opened rear cargo door of Embraer EMB-110 Bandeirante aircraft carrying Brazilian music band Tierry, while approach for an emergency landing.

Door is relatively in a lower position than previous video due to the speed difference.

