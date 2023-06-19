Aircraft carrying Brazilian band Tierry suffers inflight opening of cargo door

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
30

On Monday, 12 June, a NHR Taxi Aereo Embraer EMB-110 Bandeirante (registration unknown) experienced an inflight opening of the aft cargo door. On board the charter flight was Brazilian music combo Tierry. Due to the incident, the pilots decided to return to the airport of departure, São Luís, Maranhão, Brazil where the aircraft safely landed. Nobody got injured during the mishap, some scary faces however, looking at the video that appeared on social media: 

