Aircalin orders two Airbus A350-900 for fleet expansion

Aircalin, the flag carrier of New Caledonia, has announced its decision to acquire two Airbus A350-900 aircraft to bolster its long-haul network and adapt its fleet for future growth. This strategic move underscores the airline’s commitment to enhancing connectivity for the South Pacific French territory.

Currently operating a fleet of two A330neo aircraft, Aircalin plans to introduce the A350s in a premium three-class configuration, accommodating over 320 passengers—15% more capacity than the A330neo. The upgraded layout will include a larger business class, catering to growing demand on its long-haul routes, such as the newly launched Nouméa-Paris via Bangkok service.

“These aircraft are essential for operating very long-haul flights and pursuing our development strategy,” stated Aircalin CEO Georges Selefen. Airbus EVP Sales Benoit de Saint-Exupéry added that the A350-900, known for its fuel efficiency and passenger comfort, will enable Aircalin to explore new routes while reinforcing its long-standing partnership with Airbus.