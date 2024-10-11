Aircalin introduces new Paris-Bangkok route starting December 2024

Aircalin, New Caledonia’s national airline, will launch a direct Paris-Bangkok route starting December 11, 2024. This new service offers passengers the option to fly from Paris to Bangkok directly or use Bangkok as a stopover en route to New Caledonia.

The route will operate twice weekly, with departures from Paris-CDG on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The flights, operated by Aircalin’s A330neo, will feature three travel classes: Business Hibiscus, Premium Economy, and Economy.

Aircalin is known for its Pacific-inspired service, providing a unique experience that reflects the culture and nature of New Caledonia.