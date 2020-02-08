Airbus registered net orders for 274 aircraft and delivered 31 aircraft in January 2020

THE MONTH IN REVIEW: JANUARY 2020

Airbus logged net orders in January for 274 commercial aircraft from its A220, A320 and A350 XWB product lines in activity that included two new customers for the A220, additional market traction for the A320/A321 as reference products in the single-aisle segment, and further endorsements for the A350 XWB with repeat orders from two customers. During the month, 31 deliveries were made from the A220, A320, A330 and A350 XWB aircraft families.

The single-aisle new business was led by the purchase finalisation by Spirit Airlines of the U.S. for 100 A320neo Family aircraft, involving 47 A319neo, 33 A320neo and 20 A321neo versions and U.S.-based Air Lease Corporation’s 102-aircraft order for 50 A220-300s, 25 A321neo versions and 27 A321XLRs (becoming a new customer for this extra long-range version).

Another single-aisle transaction in January was the order from Philippine low-cost airline Cebu Pacific for five A320neo aircraft and 10 A321XLRs, also making it a new customer for the extra long-range version. Completing the month’s new single-aisle business was Air Senegal’s order for eight A220-300s.

Also during the month, two lessors acquired additional A320 Family aircraft for their portfolios, with China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (CALC) signing a purchase agreement for 40 A321neo versions, and Singapore-based BOC Aviation Limited placing a firm order for 20 A320neo aircraft.

January’s widebody orders involved A350 XWB acquisitions in the A350-900 configuration by two repeat customers: Air France, which signed for 10; and Air Lease Corporation, for one aircraft.

Before cancellations were taken into account, Airbus’ gross order total in 2020 was for 296 aircraft as of 31 January.

January’s new business raised the overall total orders logged by Airbus since its creation to 20,382 commercial aircraft, which includes 15,522 A320 Family aircraft, 1,823 A330s, 935 A350 XWBs, 658 A220s and 251 A380s.

In terms of deliveries, single-aisle deliveries in January involved 26 A320 Family aircraft (composed of 25 NEO versions and one in the CEO configuration); plus two A220s. For Airbus widebody aircraft, two A350 XWBs were provided in the A350-900 configuration; along with one A330neo.

Among the month’s notable deliveries was the first A320neo delivered to Batik Air, the full-service operation of Indonesia’s Lion Group. It was the 46th Airbus aircraft for Batik Air’s fleet, joining 44 A320 Family aircraft and one A330-300.

Airbus’ backlog of aircraft remaining to be delivered as of 31 January stood at 7,725. This total was comprised of 6,249 A320 Family aircraft and 551 A220s, as well as 330 A330s, 586 A350 XWBs and nine A380s.