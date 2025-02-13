airBaltic unveils 50th Airbus A220-300 with stunning Baltic-inspired livery

Today, 13 February, airBaltic celebrated a major milestone at RIX Riga Airport, unveiling its 50th Airbus A220-300 aircraft, adorned with a stunning livery inspired by the Latvian flag and the three Baltic States. The aircraft, registered YL-ABX, features an artistic design that highlights the region’s rich heritage, including symbols such as a ladybug, swallow, and stork, alongside a powerful depiction of a young woman carrying the Latvian flag.

This new aircraft marks the completion of airBaltic’s initial order of A220-300s and takes the airline closer to its goal of a 100-aircraft fleet by 2030.

The livery design was selected through a global contest, with over 28,000 airBaltic Club members voting on their favorite. The final design, which incorporates 21 colors and an innovative stencil overlay technique, was painted at Airbus’s Mirabel facility in Canada. airBaltic’s 50th Airbus A220-300 symbolizes the airline’s commitment to innovation and its role as a key player in European aviation. With the expansion of its fleet, airBaltic continues to strengthen its position as the leading carrier in the Baltics and beyond.