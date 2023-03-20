Tenerife, Munich, London and Brussels – airBaltic top destinations in February from Riga

The Latvian national airline airBaltic has announced that its top destinations from Riga in February were Tenerife, Munich, London, and Brussels.

The airline’s focus on providing passengers with a wide range of travel options and convenient schedules has led to these destinations becoming increasingly popular among leisure and business travellers. In addition, flights to Paris, Berlin, Helsinki, and Amsterdam, operated by airBaltic, also ranked among the most favoured routes from Riga in February.

airBaltic provides flights to more than 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius and Tampere, offering connections to a wide range of destinations in the airline’s route network in Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.